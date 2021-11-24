A MAN attacked a member of staff at a petrol station.
North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image following an assault at a petrol station in York.
They say it happened at the BP garage in Lawrence Street at around 11.45pm on Sunday, November 7 when a man climbed on top of a shop counter and assaulted a member of staff.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are hoping that someone may recognise the person pictured as they believe they will have important information that will assist with the investigation.
"Anyone with any information should email harry.mallett@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Harry Mallett.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote reference number 12210237378 when passing on information."
