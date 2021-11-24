POLICE in York are hunting a wanted man.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to locate 34-year-old Daniel Brown who is wanted for breaching the conditions of his prison licence.
The force say he has now been recalled to prison, and despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate him.
A police spokesman said: "We are now appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.
"Officers believe that he could be in York.
"Brown is described as white, around 5 ft 8 tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.
"If you see him, or have any info about his current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210238203."
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.