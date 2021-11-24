AN online retailer will be making charitable donations throughout s sports tournament taking place in York city centre.
Throughout the 2021/22 World Snooker Tour online car retailer, Cazoo, will be donating £100 for every century break made during a range of events, beginning with the Cazoo UK Championship on now at York Barbican.
The initiative known as the ‘Cazoo Century’ could raise up to £25,000 for Jessie May Children’s Hospice at Home, a World Snooker Tour charity based in Bristol.
The UK Championship in York is one of snooker’s three Triple Crown events. It began on Tuesday and will run until December 5.
The initiative was launched last season and raised over five thousand pounds for Jessie May which was donated in March this year.
Jessie May CEO, Chris Roys, said: “This is such an amazing pledge from Cazoo once again, and we send our whole-hearted thanks to the team for their generosity. Cazoo deliver cars to the homes of their customers, and this donation will help us to continue delivering specialist palliative care straight to the homes of the children and families we support. We’ll be cheering for Centuries over the coming months – good luck everyone.”
