Aldi’s Christmas click and collect service is back this year, allowing customers to order their groceries via the service to then collect in-store.
Christmas collection slots are now available to book online here. Shoppers can order a vast range of groceries online and select a one-hour collection window between December 19 and 23.
Customers can get everything they need for a Christmas feast including a huge range of Aldi’s British meats, side dishes, desserts and snacks.
We invited Superfans to Aldi’s HQ to taste and rate our Christmas range weeks before it hit the shelves, with the top products earning the coveted 'Superfans Favourites' title across the Christmas period! 🏅👍🎄— Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) November 23, 2021
Stay tuned to find out which products came out on top... pic.twitter.com/S5c0xtJPt3
The supermarket is also stocking a Vegan Festive Wreath so more needs are catered for.
More than 200 stores across the UK offer Aldi’s Click & Collect service, following the launch last September.
On arrival at dedicated Click & Collect points in the store car park, customers can have their shopping brought to their cars and loaded into their boots by Aldi colleagues contact-free.
To find out more about booking Click & Collect slots for Christmas visit the website here.
