Pippa Stacey, 26, set up a popular Instagram account - @lifeofpippa - documenting her life as a young disabled person in York.

She works as freelance writer and communications consultant and set up her Instagram account in 2014. It has more than 12,500 followers.

Pippa is just one of many local people who are using the social media platform to share their stories - and often raise awareness about issues that matter.

In our new Insta Stories page, people like Pippa tell us about their lives in York and share how they make Instagram work for them.

Here is Pippa’s Insta Story...

Why did you set up your Instagram page?

I have a chronic illness - ME/CFS - a neurological condition that causes pain, energy impairment and inflammation in multiple systems in the body. When I was diagnosed, I really struggled to find reliable information online - not just about the medical aspects of my disability, but how other young people were managing their symptoms and living their lives as fully and happily as possible. I used Instagram to follow other people's stories and read about their experiences, and from there it felt like a natural progression to begin sharing my own story too.

What has been your favourite post - and why?

I have a few favourite posts, but one that always stands out in my mind is from 2018, when I first shared that I'd become a power-chair user. Up until that point I'd grappled with insecurities around using mobility aids, especially as somebody with a less-visible illness, so being able to share my new wheelchair with pride felt like quite a big moment for me. Since then, many people have told me that my posts have helped them to feel more comfortable and confident with using mobility aids too.

Why is York special to you? Name three great things if you can!

I moved to York for university in 2013 and loved it so much that I've been here ever since! I love supporting the independent businesses and all the food and drink, the history behind the city, and the sense of belonging I've found here over the years.

What is the best thing about Instagram?

Instagram can give you a sense of community even when you're feeling utterly alone. Authentic experiences of disability are rarely shared in the media, so I love that I have a platform to share my experiences of finding happiness and fulfilling my dreams alongside managing a debilitating chronic illness.

What other Instagrammers do you like to follow?

I enjoy following other disabled and chronically ill people, and also people who talk about theatre and books - also big passions of mine! I also enjoy following local bloggers - there's a gorgeous network of York Bloggers who I'm also lucky enough to now call my friends!

What is the most surprising thing that has happened to you because of Instagram?

Instagram set me on the path to my dream career! Blogging and social media have helped to get my writing out into the world, meaning I'm now able to pursue my passions as a freelancer, advocate for a more inclusive world, and support the charities closest my heart.

Pippa in her wheelchair

Tips for getting the most out of Instagram?

Possibly a controversial opinion, but numbers of followers and likes are possibly the least relevant part of the experience for me. Think about what brings you joy, what others might be able to learn from you, and what you want to get out of the experience. Consider your intentions and make sure you use your platform responsibly, but enjoy and indulge in the process too!

