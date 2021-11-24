YORK-headquartered Portakabin has taken on a record number of apprentices to meet growing demand.
The modular building expert has doubled its usual intake and started training 20 new apprentices this month from Levels two to six, with plans to take on more each year.
Jo Brownsword, the company's future talent specialist, said: “This is a record intake of apprentices for Portakabin and marks the continued increase in demand for our services as well as the tremendous feedback we get from the young people who join us, the vast majority of whom become valued employees with us at the end of their apprenticeship.
“We want to give people the very best experience we can and the widest development opportunities."
She added: "Our apprenticeships range from the required skills for modular building construction including plumbing, joinery, painting and electrical work, to product design and development engineering – where we are working with the University of Sheffield – construction and development, quantity surveying, business administration, commercial and project management.
“The qualifications our apprentices achieve at the end of their training are hard-won and are ensuring an excellent talent pipeline for us, with prospects for further skills training and development.”
This year’s new intake of apprentices will be working at Portakabin head office in York and across the UK, including in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Ireland.
