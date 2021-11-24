POLICE are targeting suspected drug dealers after reports from the public.

North Yorkshire police say that, acting on reports and intelligence gathered from the community in Filey about suspected drug dealing, they executed warrants at two separate addresses on Tuesday (November 23).

A police spokesman said: "The team of officers first targeted a flat on Murray Street where a search was carried out within the property and an outbuilding.

"A man his late 20s and a woman in her early 30s were also searched and spoken to by the officers.

"A small amount of cannabis was seized for destruction and a cannabis warning was issued to the woman.

"The occupants of the flat told officers they are due to move from Filey and away from North Yorkshire."

The officers then went to an address on Victoria Avenue where another search was carried out after entry was forced. There was nobody home at the time.

A boy in his late-teens later arrived back at the address during the search and he was spoken to in relation to suspected drug-related offences at the house.

No drugs were recovered from the address.

Sergeant Vicky Quigley, from the Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We’ve been doing a proactive two weeks in the Scarborough area.

“In Filey today we have executed two Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrants at two separate properties where a small amount of cannabis has been located.

“We want to reassure the public that any information that you do give to us will be acted upon, so please keep feeding that information in.

“And this isn’t only for the two weeks, we will continue to act upon that information and execute warrants as we see fit.”

The operation was supported by the Operational Support Unit, Response officers and a Dog Unit and was part of the ongoing “Proactive Fortnight” across the Scarborough Borough and Ryedale policing areas.