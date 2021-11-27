Molly and Kim are 12-year-old crossbreeds who have unfortunately been returned to the York RSPCA after a family tragedy - their devoted owner sadly passed away.

Staff at the animal centre say they are struggling to come to terms with not only losing their home but their owner - who 'absolutely worshipped these beautiful sisters'.

It is the second time the two pets have found themselves without a home of their own.

Molly And Kim were originally adopted from the centre - and so now find themselves looking for a loving new home all over again.

Staff at the centre say they are the 'sweetest old girls' who are really confused as to why they are back in kennels. They are now looking for someone who can mend their broken heart and love them once again.

They can be a little shy when they meet new people so The RSPCA are looking for a quiet home where they can settle in their own time and feel safe.

They are used to having someone with them most of the time so staff are hoping they can find adopters who will not leave them on their own for long periods.

Molly and Kim still like their little walks and prefer smaller ones throughout the day.

Once they know you they are both very loving girls who like nothing more than spending warm cosy nights together with their family. Once they build up their trust and confidence they are the 'most loving, happy and totally gorgeous pair of dogs you could wish for', the RSPCA says.

The animal home is hoping someone will open their heart and home to Molly and Kim as they should not be a rescue centre at their time of life. They should be happily tucked up in a loving, warm and safe home with adopters who cherish them.

Molly and Kim are absolutely devoted to each other so The RSPCA will be re homing them together.

They have various age-related ailments that the staff will be happy to discuss with any potential adopters.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk