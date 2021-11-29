Meet our trader of the week: Rachel Stott of Thora & The Prince in Haxby

Each week we are shining the spotlight on the independent businesses that really make York special.

If you would like to nominate a York trader - or perhaps you run a local business and want to tell us what makes you special, you can tell us more via this online form: www.yorkpress.co.uk/trader/

Here is Rachel's story:

How long has the business been going?

Thora & The Prince has been going for six years. We are based at 20 The Village, Haxby, York.

What does it sell?

We offer a wide range of beautiful gifts, suitable for family and friends and lovely homewares. We also work closely with local independent creatives and well established UK-based brands with an ethical manufacturing source. We currently have a fabulous array of Christmas gifts and decor.

What makes your shop special?

We are an independent shop, with traditional customer service values and are always happy to go the extra mile for our customers. We are always looking for original gifts that are "just that bit different". We always have something new for customers to see on every visit. We run a Christmas wish-list service. You write your wishes down, leave them with us, you tell your family - they come and buy a gift from your list. It's a fool proof way of receiving a perfect gift without the hassle. We can gift wrap too!

How have you adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

When the shop closed so quickly in March 2020 we had to react very quickly and develop an online shop almost overnight. We offered a free local doorstep delivery which was well supported by our loyal customers. Two of our customers even became delivery drivers for us on a twice weekly basis which helped us enormously. We still have a live online store which is useful for those who don't live locally or work full time - we can post direct to the recipient with a gift message and offer a click-and-collect service too.

Has you won any awards?

We were delighted to win a "Best Retailer" award through "York Women Mean Business" in December 2019.

What is your favourite story about the business?

My favourite part of the year is Christmas, not only is the shop fully festive, we offer a "Letter to Santa" service. We have a very special postbox and children (and some adults) send their Christmas wishes to Santa, he reads each letter and writes a handwritten reply back to each child, Santa's cheeky elf brings the sack back to the shop and often leaves it in cheeky places. Last year it was dangling from the first floor window ledge. We deliver the letters back to the children's homes. We also get a special message direct from Santa, he does one each year for us (picture of him attached) which is very exciting!