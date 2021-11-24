The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for York this weekend. 

The yellow weather warning for high winds on Saturday, November 27, will mean 

The warning will remain in place until 6pm as a spell of very windy weather hits most parts of the UK.

Here's how the yellow weather warning is expected to affect you, according to the Met Office.

What to expect this weekend

If you're heading out into the city or further afield this weekend, here's what the yellow weather warning will mean for you.

  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.
  • There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.
  • There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.
  • There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

York Press: Section of the Met Office warning for York. Photo credit: The Met Office.Section of the Met Office warning for York. Photo credit: The Met Office.

Weekend forecast for York

The Met Office is expecting temperatures to drop down to a chilly five degrees on Saturday, November 27.

The weather will be largely cloudy with spells of rain and moments of sunshine.

The skies will start out slightly cloudy on Sunday, November 28, but expect sunny intervals by late morning.

While the temperature will once again reach five degrees, there is no weather warning currently in place for Sunday.