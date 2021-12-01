Michelle Sorrell, 52, is from Haxby, York, and works as a childminder and is a keen member of The Press Camera Club. Here, in our new regular feature on Press Camera Club members, she tells us more about her passion and shares her favourite photos.

When and why did you take up photography?

It's my way of capturing memories. In recent years it's become a hobby and I love promoting York. I'm born and bred here and love my home town. I used Instagram and Facebook to share my pictures and I was shocked at the huge positive response I received. When The Press publish my pictures it's a wonderful achievement.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I feel it's recording history. During lockdown I was biting at the bit to be able to get into the city centre to see it so quiet. One day I had to collect an order from a York store and I ran around the streets as quickly as possible taking pictures. The Press used them on a feature regarding the lockdown.

Strensall in lockdown

What equipment do you use?

My partner gets perplexed as he sets up his camera and tripod to take a photo but I just use my iPhone 11 Pro!

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

Hard question. My grandson capturing a sunrise sky. The sun shining on York Minster. View from Mount Snowdon. Cloud with sunbeams during lockdown.

Where is your favourite place to take photos?

York and the Yorkshire Dales

When and why did you join The Press Camera Club?

My partner had a picture published in The Press as he was a member so I thought I'd give it a go. It's a lovely group.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

My entire family and friends all together at one time.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Don't get caught up in trying to take a picture others might like... take a picture to please yourself.

Anything else you wish to tell us?

Photos are tomorrow's history and memories... always take lots.

Join our Camera Club

More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017. Members share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

Every day we will feature pictures from our camera club on our letters pages.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press