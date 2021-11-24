A GARDEN centre in York is hosting a special Christmas shopping night to raise funds for young cancer patients.

Dobbies’ York store is getting into the festive spirit while also supporting its national charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust.

Dobbies is inviting shoppers to take advantage of the extended shopping hours on Thursday 25 November, from 5pm to 9pm for the event which will showcase festive ranges, and feature competitions, discount vouchers, demonstrations and sampling.

Customers will be able to make donations to the charity, write festive messages on baubles for the Wish Tree, and win prizes in the Christmas Your Way raffle, with a chance to win all the items featured on specially-created Christmas trees.

There’s a tree for chocolate fans in partnership with Lindt, one for kids with Living Nature, one for those who love their pets with Chuckit, gardening gurus with Burgon and Ball, and fashionistas with Powder. The raffle will open on the night and close on December 17.

Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager said: “Christmas is a time of year we all look forward to at Dobbies’ York store, and we can’t wait to welcome people for a full festive experience with our late opening evening. There will be a free welcome drink and a range of Christmas gifts, decorations and products to choose from.

“Most importantly, we are raising funds for Teenage Cancer Trust, who do incredible work with young people across the country. It’s going to be the perfect way to get the festive season started.”

Donna Bednarek, from the charity said: “We are absolutely delighted to collaborating with Dobbies as they stay open late on November 25. The donations from Dobbies’ customers will enable us to give the gift of care from our nurses, or the gift of community on one of our specialist units, to young cancer patients across the UK.”

There is a £1 donation to attend, with all monies raised going to Teenage Cancer Trust – this is available in-store in advance or on the night.