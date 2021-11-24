A MAN has been arrested after an incident at York Minster.
As The Press previously reported, Police in York were asking the public late last night (November 23) to avoid the area around the cathedral while they were dealing with the incident.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called in to Duncombe Place shortly before midnight with crews from York, Tadcaster, Ripon and the ALP from Harrogate attending after a report that a man had climbed to the top of some scaffolding.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews liaised with police and ambulance crews to establish a rescue plan.
"The man climbed down the scaffolding via the internal ladder of his own accord and was left in the care of police and ambulance crews."
Police have said this morning that the incident was brought to a safe conclusion just after 3am today.
A police spokesman said: "The man was brought down safely by officers and subsequently arrested for criminal damage."
