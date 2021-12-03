York Racecourse ended the season in October after a busy and unprecedented year which witnessed some of the best horses in the world compete on the Knavesmire. 2021 saw a season which started at the Dante Festival in May behind closed doors, was limited to just 4,000 racegoers in June and early July, and then a return to more normal conditions in late July.
York Racecourse would like to thank the unstinting support of racegoers, connections, wider team and our home City in seeing us transit from behind closed doors racing in May to the gradual return of crowds and then record breaking racedays during August and the autumn. We were also delighted that since the Ebor Festival was able to return prize money to near pre-pandemic record levels and to continue to invest in facilities and the experience for racegoers, connections and racing staff.
York Racecourse is once again proudly supporting the Business Personality of the Year Awards. All three of this year’s Business Personality finalists impress with their drive and dedication and are heading organisations that make a real difference in their field. They include Laurence Beardmore, the Director of the York Coffee Emporium and who is also President of York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce; Kathryn Bumby of the Yorkshire Pasta Company – a new venture for premium pasta - and Bethan Vincent, Marketing Consultant & Fractional CMO, who runs her own business – including her podcast, The Brave.
