Garbutt + Elliott is delighted to be supporting the Large Business of the Year category at The Press Business Awards, to acknowledge and celebrate the significant contribution these businesses make across the City of York.
Operating across many sectors, large businesses are vital in helping York and the wider region make its mark on the national and international map. They play an important role in retaining and developing the most talented individuals and they embrace their wider responsibilities to the regional economy by supporting smaller firms through partnerships, knowledge transfers and supply chains.
I am proud to have worked with a number of these businesses and it is inspirational to see first-hand how they have adapted to the ongoing economic pressures, especially in times of adversity. The York business community, in general, has shown tremendous resilience throughout the past 18 months and hopefully these businesses can now look to the future with confidence and hope.
Open to all businesses with an annual turnover of at least £3 million, this category of The Press Business Awards 2021 seeks to recognise those businesses that have demonstrated outstanding achievements in areas such as growth, staff development, innovation and not least creativity in seizing opportunities and overcoming challenges. The panel of judges were interested in those businesses that ‘stand out from the crowd’, have a clear vision, a strong culture and are innovative in achieving their goals.
The contribution large businesses make to our local economy is important to us all so I am very proud that we have this opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge the role they play within our community. On behalf of Garbutt + Elliott I would like to wish all the finalists the very best of luck.
