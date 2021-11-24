A SEVEN figure funding package has helped a local firm to grow.

Go Store Self Storage used the money from HSBC UK to support the build and fit-out its 45,000 sq ft storage centre at Monks Cross in York.

And an additional £150,000 was also provided by the bank to support the company’s ongoing working capital requirements following an extended period of growth.

The business has seen demand rise over the last 12 months due to conditions in the UK housing market, as well as changes to workplace habits. Over the course of the pandemic, many businesses used Go Store Self Storage to store office furniture as workforces shifted to at home working.

Rory Windham, managing director at Go Store Self Storage, said: “The pandemic changed the way people work. Alongside a booming property market, this has created a surge in demand for additional storage and a unique opportunity for the growth of our business.

“For example, with many retail businesses forgoing their high street spaces, online only companies have used our facilities to enable remote deliveries and generate rapid growth. With the support of HSBC UK, we’re delighted to be able to meet this demand with our new York site.”

Nigel Kerr, Relationship Director at HSBC UK, said: “Go Store Self Storage has seen incredible growth over the past few years by catering for the needs of sole traders as well as larger business and private clients, such as students and house movers. This new expansion will allow the business to meet the changing needs of their customers in and around York as Go Store expands.”

Go Store Self Storage is also due to open a site in Kettering later this year. Go Store Self Storage plans to grow rapidly over the next five to ten years, seeking new opportunities for UK expansion.

Go Store was set up at the end of 2019 by Rory Windham, his uncle Norman Galbraith and cousin Jamie Galbraith, and offers storage space at its premises at Monk’s Cross Drive in York. The 950 rentable storage units range from the size of a car boot to a squash court.