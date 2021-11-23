Police want to track down a wanted man they believe may be in York.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to locate 38-year-old Raymond Harris who is wanted for breaching the conditions of his licence.

He had been released partway through a 13-year sentence for aggravated burglary and other offences.

When he was sentenced, York Crown Court heard how he had threatened to harm a child and hit an adult during the house raid.

In 2003, he was jailed for another burglary when he climed into the bedroom of two small children at night.

Harris has now been recalled to prison to finish serving his current sentence and despite "extensive inquiries", officers have been unable to locate him.

A police spokesperson added: "Police are now appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.

"Officers believe that he could be in York."

Harris is described as white, around 6ft 1in tall, of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

In 2013, York Crown Court heard how Harris, broke into a house in Clifton with an accomplice who was carrying a knife. Both were high on drugs and alcohol at the time.

They fought with the house's occupant and Harris hit him with the hammer. When his six-year-old son woke, the pair threatened to harm the child before taking his car. Harris then led police on a high-speed chase before crashing, and both raiders were arrested.

Harris was convicted by a jury of aggravated burglary and actual bodily harm. He admitted aggravated car snatching.

If you see him, or have any info about his current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210240849.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.