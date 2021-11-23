Police want to track down a wanted man they believe may be in York.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to locate 38-year-old Raymond Harris who is wanted for breaching the conditions of his licence.
He has now been recalled to prison, and despite "extensive inquiries", officers have been unable to locate him.
A police spokesperson added: "Police are now appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.
"Officers believe that he could be in York."
Harris is described as white, around 6ft 1in tall, of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you see him, or have any info about his current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210240849.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.
