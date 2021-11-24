FOOD and drink producers, writers and artists from York have been given a new outlet to showcase their wares with the launch of a new shop at the city's railway station.

LNER is on track to give York station a more local feel, kicking off its support efforts with the opening of York Gin's new premises inside the entrance, just off Platform three.

Picture: Matthew Kitchen photography

Further independent local businesses are also expected to open in the grade-II listed building in the coming months.

Claire Ansley, customer experience director at LNER, said: “We’re passionate about supporting local businesses along our route and are delighted to be able to do this at York Station by welcoming York Gin as the latest retailer to open their doors.

"Together with the opening of the First Class Lounge earlier in the year, York Gin will help provide a brilliant experience for the many thousands of visitors who come to the city every week.”

The York Gin shop is selling its range of products, including G&T cans, gin gifts, boxed sets of miniature bottles and large bottles, with hopes pinned on an anticipated pre-Christmas sales boost.

Matthew Kitchen photography

It is also selling other locally-made goods, including beers by York brewery Ainsty Ales, greetings cards by local artist, Elliot Harrison, pink grapefruit and York Gin marmalade by Bessie’s Yorkshire Preserves, and branded keyrings and fridge magnets by Acaster Malbis-based wood upcyclers, PurePallets.

Matthew Kitchen photography

There are also books by local authors as well as the gin company’s own Book of Gin Jokes, Puns and Quotes.

York Gin marketing director Emma Godivala whose son Guy, 16, illustrated the gin book, said: ‘We’re created a stylish and elegant space, celebrating our world-class products that are actually made in York.

"We want to provide a delightful welcome for those who have just arrived in the city - and a beautiful final memory for those about to leave."

The launch follows extensive work preparing the property where double-height arched sash windows inset in the York stone brick exterior walls now flood the shop with light.

A hanging display with 40 types of dried flowers interspersed with Hessian from bags of juniper berries and light bulbs made from York Gin bottles make the most of the double height ceiling.

Matthew Kitchen photography

Victorian dressers from the Medical Society on Stonegate stand at either end of the shop, fitting in with the date of the station’s opening in 1877 when it was the largest in the world.

The shop will create the equivalent of four to five new full-time jobs.

Initial opening hours will be 9.30am until 8.30pm but may change depending on demand.

York Gin co-founder and commercial director Pete McNichol said: “It's fantastic that LNER are trying to give the station a local feel, and encouraging independent companies like York Gin. Our shop will help to give the station a truly York feel.

“It’s brilliant that we’re creating new employment opportunities in York. All the jobs are paid the Living Wage and come with great prospects, working for a company that wants to do the best for its people and the planet. We’ve used local businesses to help create our unique shop - and we’re delighted to be showcasing brilliant locally-produced goods on our shelves.”

Woodworkers PurePallets used reclaimed wood to create the counters, ceiling fittings and shelves while York Digital Image recreated the York Gin logos and juniper tree patterns on the windows and doors.

York's Hayward Electrical rewired the shop

York Gin was represented by York lawyer Diane Grayson, of Harland & Co Solicitors on St Saviourgate