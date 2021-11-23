THE air ambulance team were called to a workplace incident in a North Yorkshire village earlier today.
The incident happened in the Barff Lane area of Brayton at around 9.30am today.
Two land ambulances and the air ambulance were called to the scene.
One patient was taken to Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) by land ambulance to be treated for their injuries.
