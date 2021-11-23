FREE parking is back due to popular demand this Christmas.
Shoppers heading to the town centre in Harrogate in the weeks running up to Christmas are being given an early present, courtesy of the town’s Business Improvement District (BID).
Starting this week - and running right up to Thursday, December 23 – the Business Improvement District is providing free parking after 3pm in the town’s Victoria Car Park on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
This move is designed to support Harrogate’s retail and hospitality sectors during the traditionally quieter days of the week, by encouraging shoppers and revellers - from the local area and further afield - to shop, eat and drink in the town during the run up to Christmas.
Harrogate BID manager Matthew Chapman said: “Free parking in the run up to Christmas is what the town’s retailers have asked for, and I’m delighted to say it’s what we are now giving, four days a week, right up to the Thursday before Christmas.
“Victoria car park has acres of spaces and connects directly with the Victoria Shopping Centre, giving easy access to the heart of the town centre and the wonderful shops, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues it’s home too. With our Christmas lights now dazzling, Harrogate is looking absolutely fabulous and really is well worth a visit for shopping, eating and drinking.”
Further information about Harrogate BID is available from its website, http://harrogatebid.co.uk/
