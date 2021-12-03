Small businesses have experienced one of the most challenging periods in recent history and so it is great to be celebrating the success of these wonderful companies.

As long-time sponsors of this category at these awards, we are always blown away by the achievements of firms in and around York.

For more than 70 years, we have proudly worked with some of our city’s leading small businesses and we appreciate the incredible work that goes into setting up and building a company.

Yorkshire Pasta Company, DAW Logistic and Spirit of Yorkshire are three enterprises that have shown hard work and determination, so it is no surprise that they make up this year’s shortlist.

Just like our own firm, the Press Business Awards play an important role in championing the very best that our beautiful and historic city has to offer.

We remain immensely honoured to be part of these awards, as we get together to celebrate the firms that make such a big difference to our regional economy.

As a firm, our legal services are carefully tailored to the needs of businesses, both large and small, offering friendly advice that adds value to the companies we support.

Our forward-thinking approach and our no-nonsense advice are the reason that we continue to welcome new clients to our practice each year.

Everyone at Hethertons Solicitors would like to congratulate this year’s finalists and wish them the best of luck.