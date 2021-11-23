A LAND Rover dedicated to one of the pandemic's heroes, Sir Captain Tom Moore, has been stolen from a North Yorkshire village - and police are now appealing to the public for support.
The vehicle was stolen on either the evening of Tuesday November 16 or the morning of Wednesday November 17 from the Long Marston area.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said that the Land Rover is described as blue in colour, with a black bonnet and a distinctive signature rear quarter panel.
The spokesperson went on to say that the vehicle was a custom commission dedicated to the late Sir Captain Tom Moore, who at 100-years-old raised millions for the NHS to support the service in the battle against Covid-19 by walking lengths of his garden last year.
North Yorkshire Police officers are now appealing for anyone that may have seen the Land Rover pictured after November 17 to come forward if they feel they could support the force's investigation.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 741 Griffiths.
Alternatively, you can also email paul.griffiths@northyorkshire.police.uk to pass on information to police officers.
