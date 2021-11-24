A RETAILER with a store in York has stepped up to provide support to a movement of charities tackling youth homelessness.
Flooring Superstore, which has a store at Monks Cross, has donated over £5,000 worth of carpets to End Youth Homelessness, an organisation of grassroots charities which provides targeted local support for young vulnerable people.
Dan Foskett, chief executive officer of Flooring Superstore, said: "We are passionate about supporting local communities and giving something back to society.
"End Youth Homelessness and its member charities are doing an incredible job of supporting young people through really difficult times. A roof over our heads is something we can all take for granted."
The charities house and support over 40,000 young people facing homelessness in the UK, and the carpets have gone to help two specific charities, The Amber Foundation and Macs.
The carpets have been used to furnish supported housing schemes ran by the charities which provide young people with residential support before they hopefully move on to more independent living.
Stephen Ballantyne, of The Amber Foundation, said: "It’s a very generous donation and one which we are grateful for as it’s important for the young people to feel comfortable and safe."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.