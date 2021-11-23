THREE people have been arrested following an early morning pursuit in York today (November 23).
North Yorkshire Police say officers stopped a vehicle in the early hours and uncovered a number of power tools.
A police spokesman said: "At 12.30am this morning officers were carrying out general patrols in the Rawcliffe area of York. The “coppers nose” was activated when officers sighted a silver-coloured Vauxhall Astra acting suspiciously.
"Police officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however the vehicle made off and was pursued for a short time. The vehicle was brought to a stop on Foss Islands Road.
"Three men aged in their 20s were arrested in connection with this incident. The men have since been released under investigation.
"Anyone with any information in connection to this incident is asked to come forward and speak to police. Please dial 101, select option 2 and ask for the York investigation Hub quoting reference 12210247062."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.