I agree with quite a lot of what Jenny Hilton says (City council shows hypocrisy over market, Letters, November 22).

However, I do not agree with the comment she attributes to her husband - that what’s on offer is ‘tat in a shed’.

The people who have the chalets are trying to make a living to support their families and themselves.

They have some nice things to sell.

If you want to enjoy the best of the market, the best time to visit the market is on a morning, before too many visitors have arrived.

Maureen Robinson, Broadway, York