I predict the experimental Navigation Road blockage will end up like The Groves experiment and the Blue Badge experiment.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne must think we are all fools.

The Press would do us all a favour to name the councillors who support these schemes - we need to know for the next elections.

Many things designed to help the planet do make sense.

But our local traffic jams make pollution worse. Like water, traffic needs to flow. If you block one avenue, it just takes another.

John Zimnoch, Osbaldwick, York