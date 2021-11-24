The Press on Monday revealed a list of the ‘most dangerous roads for cyclists’ in York (Page 5, November 22).
What it did not say is why these roads are dangerous for those on bicycles.
Could it be that the cause is cyclists weaving in and out of traffic to get to the front of the queue when they are unable to get onto the footpath because of pedestrians getting in their way?
Or perhaps cyclists ignoring red lights and cycling through lines of traffic going in the opposite direction?
Another survey should be done listing the most dangerous footpaths for pedestrians caused by cyclists riding on footpaths to avoid red traffic lights.
Or how about cyclists riding in pedestrian-only streets, or cycling the wrong way down streets and footpaths, sometimes while using mobile phones (for which motorists would get fined and have points added to their licence).
A.P. Cox, Heath Close, Holgate, York
