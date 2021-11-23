TRADERS on one of York’s oldest streets are launching a website to help people discover its many independent businesses.

Historic Goodramgate is home to an eclectic mix of almost 100 independent operators, including shops, pubs, cafes and restaurants.

Earlier this year, the Goodramgate Traders Association was launched to promote the street to residents and visitors alike, from the northern tip of King’s Square to Monk Bar on the city walls.

The association has now created a website thanks to funding from City of York. Launching on November 28, www.discovergoodramgate.co.uk, will help to promote this characterful street.

First recorded in about 1180, Goodramgate still boasts many mediaeval buildings, including Lady Row, a Grade I-listed terraced building dating back to the 14th century.

Association chair Zoe Sinclair, of Ambiente Tapas Restaurant, said: “Our aim is to showcase the independent local businesses and community ethos of Goodramgate and to encourage people to come and explore this unique area of our City with its mix of old and new.

“We invite locals and visitors alike to celebrate the season with us for boutique Christmas gifts, seasonal food and drink and Christmas events.

“All Goodramgate businesses and our events are listed on the new website so you can plan your day before heading out.”

One of the association’s achievements so far is the creation of the new Discover Goodramgate Heritage Trail, by Roger Lee, of Bedern Hall where the association was first launched.

The family- friendly map is designed to help visitors discover Goodramgate and encourage them to spend time exploring the area.

The association marks a new beginning for businesses in this part of York, helping them to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic in positive ways through a self-help approach.

Member businesses are now able to share ideas within the forum and create working partnerships.

They also have a voice at meetings with key organisations in the city and a say in the developing character of the area.

Businesses interested in joining should contact goodramgatetraders@gmail.com