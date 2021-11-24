A MALE voice choir in York is preparing to perform its annual festive show at a venue in the city - after last year's gig had to be moved online due to Covid restrictions.
Every tear since 1962, the York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir has performed a series of Christmas carol concerts around the first week of December.
After performing an 80-minute concert online on YouTube last year due to Covid-19 regulations at the time, the group are back in the Citadel in Gillygate - and will be assisted by a ladies choir, members of which have also been doing this for many years.
The concerts begin at 7.30pm on Tuesday November 30 and will be held every evening up to and including Friday December 3.
Doors open at 7pm and tickets are available online and on the door on the evening. For more information and the link to buy tickets, visit the choir's website at: www.yorkphilchoir.org.uk
Purchased tickets should be printed off before attending the event.
A spokesperson for the group said that anyone with impaired mobility is advised to have bought a £15 ticket for the main hall prior to arrival, as these may sell out.
