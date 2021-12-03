This year we at Langleys Solicitors are delighted to continue supporting businesses across North and East Yorkshire by sponsoring The Press Business Awards – particularly on the awards’ 30th anniversary.
From small businesses to large corporations, York has plenty to offer as the jewel in the county’s crown. These annual awards are a great way to showcase the very best the region has to offer.
At Langleys we work with an array of businesses that are navigating challenging but exciting opportunities. Our clients range from real estate investors, family businesses and landowners, to education providers, business owners, high net worth private clients and large commercial organisations.
This mix is also what makes Yorkshire so inspiring, with a diverse group of people and businesses strengthening the whole region. This determination and dedication to improving the lives of the people and businesses across the wider region is what we are looking for in contenders at the Press Business Awards.
The last year presented a unique set of circumstances that placed monumental strain on business owners, leaders and employees. But there have also been many moments of excellence from the region’s businesses, who have adapted to the challenges.
There will inevitably be challenges to come, but it is clear that many companies are being forced to rethink and innovate to better serve their customers. We are excited to celebrate those businesses who have taken embraced these challenges and opportunities, which has meant Yorkshire has been able to continue as a hive of activity and opportunity.
