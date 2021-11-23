A LEADING sexual health organisation will soon be commemorating an important landmark.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the first case of HIV/AIDS to be reported in the United Kingdom.
To mark the occasion Yorkshire MEMSAC (Men who have Sex with Men - Action in the Community) will be holding a special display at the York Minster from November 26 to December 2.
On show will be the North Yorkshire AIDS Quilt, a hand stitched, ten foot quilt started by bereaved mothers and partners and updated by North Yorkshire Aids Action.
The quilt is adorned with a Yorkshire white rose for each of the North Yorkshire lives lost in the HIV Pandemic. The event at the Minster will run through World AIDS Day on December 1.
Further information regarding the event can be found at www.mesmac.co.uk, whilst general information about wider sexual health can be found at www.yorsexualhealth.org.uk
