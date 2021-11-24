A WINTER warming pit stop for passersby has become even more welcoming with the addition of outdoor seating and protective screens.

Caseys Coffee, a mobile hot drinks and sweet treats business run from a converted Aixam Mega Van, has had a £2,000 upgrade which has enabled its owners to continue trading in all weathers.

Clare and Matthew Casey won the funds from bus operator First York as part of its York Restart Fund competition earlier this year.

The fund was set up to provide a financial boost to small, independent businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors in their recovery from the pandemic - with Caseys Coffee coming third in a public vote.

The couple pitched up in Station Rise, York, in April last year after losing their income due to events being cancelled during the pandemic. They have used the £2,000 to enhance their pitch with their vehicle ‘Eric’ the star attraction.

New furniture, banners and screens have created a protected seating area which has been a hit with customers, and there is now also rooftop signage which can been seen by people walking the city walls above.

“Quite a few people tells us ‘we saw the sign on the roof and came to have look’,” said Clare. “They’re amazed at how much we can pack in to the space. It’s a bit like being in a private little office and it’s great because this has enabled us to continue trading in all weathers.”

They had originally planned to use the money to extend ‘Eric’s’ bodywork and have a covered area but vehicle modifiers decided this wasn’t possible.

Clare said the remaining funds will be invested in a new coffee grinder.

The couple are also now splitting their time between the city centre and Rawcliffe Bar, where their other mobile unit ‘Ethel’ has been delivering refreshment to bus passengers and visitors to the country park since September.

Clare said: “There’s good trade from walkers and leisure in the area and as Christmas approaches we’ll see how it develops.”

The business first launched two years ago after Clare saw Eric advertised and decided to set up Caseys Coffee. Clare and Matthew installed a coffee machine and hit the road, attending festivals and events.

All the cakes and tray bakes are homemade and they blend the coffee using three different bean suppliers in Yorkshire.

They have built a loyal customer base through 2021 who have had plenty of good things to say about Caseys Coffee.

This has led them to win the SME Northern Enterprise award for Best Mobile Coffee Business Yorkshire 2021 and the Customer Service Excellence Award 2021.