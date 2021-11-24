PEOPLE travelling on a major road between York and Leeds, feel that road planners view their needs as "less important" than drivers, new research has found.
The independent watchdog, Transport Focus, spoke to people in locations across Yorkshire, including those who travel on the A64.
Participants said they understood that vehicles are the main users of the road. But, the absence of paths for those cycling, walking and on horseback make their journeys difficult - and the paths that do exist for them are felt to be "poorly lit and badly maintained."
In terms of their physical safety, they expressed fear around fast-moving traffic. They also found their personal security threatened when using dark, isolated routes.
Anthony Smith, chief executive of Transport Focus said: “It is concerning that cyclists, pedestrians and equestrians not only feel less considered on the roads but unsafe too.
“This research will be crucial in helping National Highways focus its efforts and investment on improving the experience of this group of road users.”
Participants were invited to discuss solutions with National Highways. Their suggestions included raising awareness of their presence with more signs, improving the maintenance of paths and more accessible points to cross busy roads.
