A YORK-BASED train firm is urging customers to book their Christmas tickets now to secure their seats, following a strong surge in bookings.
The Christmas period is already proving popular for London North Eastern Railway (LNER), with more than 175,000 bookings so far for the period between December 22 and January 4. The firm's cross-border services to and from Scotland are leading the way as people look to travel to spend time with family and loved ones. As tickets are selling fast, LNER is encouraging people to book now to avoid disappointment.
David Horne, managing director at LNER said: “We are delighted to be helping people make memorable trips - and we’re urging anyone still looking to travel to book as soon as possible as tickets are selling quickly. We’re also recommending customers reserve their seats.”
During the Christmas period, customers are advised to arrive at railway stations early to allow time for boarding and to limit their luggage to what they can carry. People needing extra assistance are requested to contact LNER’s assisted travel team in advance.
LNER recommends customers book direct at: lner.co.uk or by using the new LNER mobile app for the best fares and live journey updates.
