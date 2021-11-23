New polling stations have been created for Thursday's by-election for North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.
City of York Council, which has made the changes, is advising voters to check their polling cards as their polling station may differ to their usual one.
The changes have been made for reasons including minimising the disruption to schools, to allow Covid-19 safe voting and because some stations are not available on polling day.
All electors have been sent their poll card which tells them where their polling station will be located. All polling station staff will be able to redirect voters if necessary.
Ian Floyd, Local Returning Officer for the council, said: "Please check your poll cards because some polling stations have changed. It’s important that you exercise your democratic rights and vote, so please make sure you know where to go on November 25."
The full list of polling stations for the by-election and any changes can be found on the council website. Voters can also check by contacting the council’s elections office on 01904 551007 or by emailing electoral.services@york.gov.uk.
The candidates are: Hannah Barham-Brown (Women's Equality Party), James Barker (Liberal Democrats), Zoe Metcalfe (Conservative Party Candidate), Emma Scott-Spivey (The Labour Party Candidate) and Keith Graham Tordoff.
