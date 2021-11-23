YORK has the top residents for using resources carefully and not wastefully, new research has found.
The city has been revealed to have the thriftiest residents in the country, according to the findings from Radiance Fireplace’s 2021 released this week.
According to the firm's report, the research team compared search data for several queries, ranging from draft excluders and insulated curtains to heating timers and smart thermostats.
Of all the 50 major UK cities, York residents were found to Google the most frequently for ways to reduce heating costs, with the highest rates across all terms.
A spokesperson said: "With energy costs soaring around the UK, more households are searching for ways to reduce costs. We wanted to know not only where the most money-conscious people were, but where energy was a particular financial concern for families."
The city was closely followed by Northampton, Bristol, Peterborough and Swansea.
By comparison, the five least energy-conscious cities were Cardiff, Salford, Gateshead, St Helens and Luton. These cities had the lowest rate of searches for all the queries analysed.
ONS data was used to find the most recent populations for each city, and these were used alongside the number of local monthly searches.
