EAST Riding of Yorkshire Council is hosting a number of recruitment events across the region showcasing the "exciting" opportunities on offer.
The events are hosted by various teams across the council, including people services, adult social care, leisure and adult learning and employability.
The different events are Covid-safe and those wishing to attend are asked to book an appointment to ensure they can be handled spaciously and with everyone’s health and safety in mind.
There are many vacancies on offer, including adult social care roles such as care workers, support workers and those that support this essential workforce such as cleaners, caterers, drivers, administration staff and maintenance staff. The council also has other vacancies on offer such as catering assistants, leisure assistants, lifeguards and administrators.
Alongside job opportunities, attendees will also learn about free pre-employment and upskilling programmes on offer at the council and the adult learning and employability team will be on hand on the day to support people with job applications if needed.
Booking is required for each of the events and you will be booked into appointment slots between 10am and 2.30pm.
You can either book online at: www.eastridingcouncil.jobs/roadshow by calling 01482 391238 or by emailing: recruitment.services@eastriding.gov.uk
