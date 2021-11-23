A RETAILER in York is aiming to deliver joy across the city this Christmas with the re-launch of a campaign to help those in need.

The 'Delivering Joy' campaign from Dunelm is looking to support families and individuals across York who are possibly struggling financially, emotionally, with loneliness and for other reasons by helping them to receive an extra present this year.

The store has partnered with various organisations in the city, including The Island children's charity, Haxby food bank project, Birchlands care home, IDAS women's refuge and HOPING York.

Steve Tyler, of Dunelm in York, said: "We want to get presents to those who it will really make a difference to.

"We are also being supported this year by Jorvik Radio with coverage all during our campaign."

To take part and help spread festive joy across the city, you can visit the Dunelm store and pick a tag from their 'Delivering Joy' tree and then buy a gift for that person, as every tag on the tree relates to a person in the York community.

There is no need to wrap any gift, but the Dunelm team ask that you place it in to a gift bag and return it to the store by December 10.

Mr Tyler said: "We will be looking to add Christmas messages and pictures from school kids and maybe even a certificate from Santa himself to let those on the good list know such.

"Once we have all the gifts returned we will distribute them out to our partners who will make sure they are received by each individual before or on Christmas day."

People can also contact the store through the Facebook group that the team have been running since the first lockdown to help the local community.

The group name is Dunelm York community support group. You can request a virtual tag through there, where they will pick a tag for you and give you the details of the person and then add the tag to your gift when you return it to store.

Earlier this year, the Dunelm store reopened after a brand new makeover, making space for new departments, including Decorate and Co-ordinate – the one stop shop for all your decorating needs, including Dunelm’s own brand of paints, and Make and Mend.

The new format store features more inspiration and an even better shopping experience, with a new concept Made to Measure department, full of the latest fabrics to choose from. The store also features a new look Pausa coffee shop and an even bigger ‘Take Home Today’ furniture department.