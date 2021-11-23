A VEHICLE that was stacked up with stolen goods has been seized by police.

North Yorkshire Police say that an eagle-eyed member of the public called us in the early hours of the morning last week to report a lorry which had aroused their suspicions.

A police spokesman said: "It was towing a trailer heavily laden with metal, it had no numberplate, its lights had been tampered with and the caller felt that things just seemed a bit odd.

"Members of our Roads Policing Group were dispatched to take a closer look and, on finding the vehicle parked up near Osmotherley, they discovered the caller’s suspicions were absolutely correct.

"The 35-year-old man driving the lorry had already been disqualified from driving, the lorry had no insurance and was using false registration plates.

"Plus, the 28-year-old man in the passenger seat was found to be in possession of cannabis.

"The two men were promptly arrested, interviewed and the lorry and trailer were seized. They have been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

"Officers have since been making enquiries to find out if any thefts match the description of the trailer and they now believe it corresponds with a recent incident from the Cleveland Police area in which £150,000 of metal was stolen.

"And all thanks to one call from a member of the public.

"Any information you report to us is incredibly valuable and we could not do our job without you."