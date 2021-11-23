HUNDREDS of free face coverings are to be given to York shoppers to help boost Covid safety in the run-up to Christmas.
York public health leaders are working with businesses and Make It York to send a clear message: “Let’s keep York safe and open."
City of York Council leader Cllr Keith Aspden wants all residents and visitors to “protect, respect and be kind”.
Sharon Stoltz, director of public health, said Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses like flu are expected to rise in the winter.
“We all need to get back into the good habits most of us adopted when the pandemic first began," she said.
“This includes keeping a reasonable safe distance from others, washing our hands, and critically, wearing face coverings in shops and other public places. We need to go back to that this winter to protect ourselves and each other, and to make sure we don’t put the NHS back under unbearable pressure”.
Make it York managing director Sarah Loftus is backing the initiative and wants members and traders at the Christmas market to do the same.
She said: “The festive period represents a vital opportunity to trade and wearing a face covering is a simple step to help mitigate the risk of losing staff due to illness, as well as protecting residents and visitors. Let’s all lead by example and wear a mask this Christmas.”
