All five people bidding to be the next North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner will be at a hustings tonight focused on ending violence against women and girls.

This week's by-election was sparked by the resignation of the former holder of the post, Philip Allot, over comments he made following the murder of Sarah Everard.

The five candidates will take questions from an audience expected to be more than 100 people at the husting hosted by the York-based domestic abuse and sexual violence support charity IDAS.

Its chief executive officer Sarah Hill, said: ‘It is vital that those who hold public office and the responsibility for commissioning services for victims of crime understand violence against women and girls and the work required to tackle it.

"This husting will provide all candidates with an opportunity to present their priorities.

"Ending violence against women and girls is a national priority and yet it is down to individuals with the power to make decisions about our blue-light services and commissioned support for victims to make the real change needed to ensure women and girls are safe at home and on the street.”

IDAS is inviting the people they support, partners and members of its survivors advisory board to attend and put their questions to the candidates. Members of the public are also invited to attend and there will be some time allocated for questions from the floor.

Registration is via the online link https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Sc5TWlBlSUqWtIannsUIhA and questions can be submitted via https://forms.office.com/r/K6gkMEb8vu.