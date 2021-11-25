In this category of York Press Business of the Year awards, we celebrate those entrepreneurial individuals who have done their homework, spotted a gap in the market and bravely launched their own business.
So much effort goes into starting a business, from drawing up a business plan to securing funding and property and marketing your new brand to customers. Not to mention doing so against the backdrop of a pandemic.
That’s why Lupton Fawcett is delighted to sponsor the New Business of the Year category. Innovative new entrants provide excitement and fresh thinking to the York economy, while keeping established firms on their toes!
This year, the high quality of entries made the job of judging the category even more challenging for our chairman Jonathan Oxley.
Jonathan leads our Start Up, Scale Up team in York, a specialist group of lawyers with vast experience in guiding businesses through the maze of challenges they face as they reach for rapid expansion.
Our two outstanding finalists both offer their customers an excellent experience.
I Love Zero provides a convenient service that places waste reduction top of the shopping list, while The Cat’s Whiskers serves up locally sourced food for those who love their feline friends.
There can only be one winner but both companies should be incredibly proud of making the final shortlist, which is an accolade itself.
We salute these rising starts of the local economy and look forward to following their growth journeys over the coming years
Tel: 0333 323 5292
Offices in York, Leeds and Sheffield
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.