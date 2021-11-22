A SUSPECTED burglar has been arrested in York following a call from a member of the public.

North Yorkshire Police say that at about 6.20am yesterday (November 21), they received a call from a member of the public in York who was woken to the sound of a disturbance at a local business in East Parade.

A police spokesman said: "Officers immediately headed towards the area and on arrival a man ran from the premises and jumped into a silver BMW saloon car.

"The car initially failed to stop and a short pursuit commenced. The BMW reverse rammed the police patrol car in James Street.

"The two officers managed to arrest the suspect, however they unfortunately sustained minor injuries when their vehicle was rammed.

"A 29-year-old man from York was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for the police and burglary. The vehicle that the suspect was using was also confirmed to be stolen, so he was further arrested for suspected theft of a motor vehicle.

"The suspect’s morning went from bad to worse, as he was then further arrested at the police station for driving whilst under the influence of cannabis and cocaine after he provided a positive specimen in custody.

"The man was interviewed about these offences and was charged with burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

"He appeared before York magistrates court this morning and pleaded guilty to all offences. He is due to be sentenced at York crown court on Tuesday, December 14."