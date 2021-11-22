YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased by more than 10 - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 11 taking it to 453.1 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 133 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 28,100.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by five, taking it to 537.4 cases per 100,000 population. A further 555 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 84,067.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by two, taking it to 486.9 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 263 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 48,400.
Across the UK, a further 44,917 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 9,889,926.
