A BOUT of Covid didn't stop one York woman from completing a 90 mile fundraising trek.

Linda Gills-Easton from York has been taking on her own virtual Hadrian’s Wall challenge to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity.

Linda covered the distance by recording her training runs and competing in four 10K events.

She said she was inspired to take part in the challenge as she is a member of York Golf Club where this year Alzheimer’s Research UK is the chosen charity of the year by Men’s Captain Neil Crapper and Ladies Captain Sandra Valentine.

Linda’s 11-week journey started with her competing in the York ‘Run for All’ 10K on the August 1.

A bout of Covid forced a withdrawal from the Escrick 10K, hastily replaced by the Tholthorpe 10K on September 12.

This was followed by a very wet Marathon du Malton, a 'fun' 10K run on Sunday, September 19 where, dressed as a bee, she buzzed around the eateries offering delicious tasty bites along the way.

The challenge was finally completed on October 17 when she competed in the Yorkshire Coast 10K at Scarborough, running her fastest 10K in a time of 1:04:40.

Linda has so far raised £1,180 for Alzheimer’s Research UK, which powers world-class studies focusing on prevention, diagnosis and treatments for dementia.

The Hadrian’s Wall Virtual Challenge is 90 miles (145 km) along the historic Hadrian’s Wall path across the north of England. Each time a distance-based exercise such as running walking, cycling, swimming you advance along the map of Hadrian’s Wall.

There are now nearly 1 million people in the UK living with dementia.

Matt Clarke, community fundraising manager at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re so grateful to Linda and York Golf Club for supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK. Dementia affects a significant proportion of the population – one in three people over 65 in the UK will die with some form of the condition.

"Fantastic fundraising efforts like this will help us to make life-changing research breakthroughs for people with dementia.”

To sponsor Linda visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/linda-gills-easton.

For further information about Alzheimer’s Research UK, or to find out more about fundraising for the charity, call 0300 111 5555 or visit www.alzheimersresearchuk.org