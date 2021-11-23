A MAN has been jailed for eight weeks for being on Micklegate in York on four separate occasions.
Timothy Morris, 39, of Albermarle Crescent, Scarborough, is banned from being on the street as part of a criminal behaviour order made at York Magistrates Court last year.
The order also bans him from entering any beer garden, restaurant, cafe, public house, hotel or takeaway in York, including their courtyards and car parks, and prevents him having an open container of alcohol in any public place in York and North Yorkshire.
He admitted five charges of breaching the criminal behaviour order, four by being on Micklegate on November 13, November 14, November 15 and November 16, and one by having an open container of alcohol on November 11.
In addition to the prison sentence, which was passed at York Magistrates Court, he was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
When Morris was first made subject to a criminal behaviour order in 2018, police said his drinking had "caused issues".
That order banned him from drinking in public anywhere in North Yorkshire.
It was extended with the Micklegate and York hospitality premises ban last year and now lasts until March 2023.
