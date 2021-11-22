A MAN has been arrested following an altercation between two men in a North Yorkshire seaside town.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that occurred outside of the Sanctuary Bar in St Nicholas Street in Scarborough.
It happened just before midnight on Saturday October 30 - and involved an altercation between two men both believed to be from the town.
One of the men believed to be involved was arrested and has since been released on bail whilst further enquiries are made.
Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, officers are appealing for anyone who is willing to come forward that witnessed the incident.
One of the men involved, is in his late 20's, with short dark hair, and was wearing blue jeans, a dark blue jumper, and white trainers.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1494 Haywood. You can also email Rowan.Haywood@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210232707.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.