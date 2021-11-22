A MUCH-LOVED historic property at the heart of York is all dressed up for Christmas.

The National Trust’s Treasurer's House nestled behind York Minster is open again for Christmas and inviting visitors to the city to drop in for a relaxing wander, Saturday – Wednesday afternoons.

The period rooms have been transformed with decorations throughout - new for this year is a striking Christmas tree in the Great Hall reaching 20 foot tall.

Elsewhere, find garlands, fruit and floral displays representing a different theme and giving each area its own identity. As you explore look out for black and gold in the Queen’s Room, bedtime on Christmas Eve in the King’s Room, Frank Green’s reading nook in the West Sitting Room and a homemade Christmas from the servants. Younger visitors are challenged to look out for hidden gingerbread characters, tucked away in plain sight, but sometimes to be seen in the strangest of places.

Rebecca Allott, Visitor Experience Officer at Treasurer’s House said “After a year without a Christmas offer, it’s been wonderful to have the dedicated National Trust volunteers working together to make paper hellebores, felt gingerbread characters and designing fireplace displays over the last few weeks.

"This year as a centrepiece there’s a new tree in the Great Hall, at 20 ft it can’t be missed, and we needed the help of a scaffold platform to decorate to the top.”

Very much in the heart of the historic hub of York, wander along the cobbled streets behind the Minster to find this impressive townhouse and garden.

Treasurer’s House was saved by Yorkshire industrialist and intrepid traveller, Frank Green and the house you see today was restored when he bought three separate properties in 1897. With his wealth and passion for history and antiques, Mr Green set about transforming them into one magnificent show-home for his extensive collection.

From the moulded blown-glass chandelier that shimmers above the William and Mary staircase, the opulent Blue Drawing Room recreated with the Palace of Versailles in Paris in mind, to the glorious detail on the ivory veneer and sandalwood toilet set from Southern India – they all have fascinating stories to tell, chat to the friendly volunteers during your visit.

Outside the house is the small but perfectly formed garden, which has won multiple Yorkshire in Bloom Gold Awards, and is free for everyone to explore on open days.

The house is open for Christmas until December 19 from Saturday – Wednesday, 12 noon – 4pm every week.

Booking is not required to explore at your leisure. For further details call 01904 624247 or visit the festive webpage: nationaltrust.org.uk/treasurers-house-york.