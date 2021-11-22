A YORK photographer hopes to help people find their own spark of creativity and see their day-to-day world in a new light.

Paula Duck, a York-based photographer, is launching an interactive walking tour which will help people to improve their camera skills against the city's historic backdrop.

Paula said, after the challenges of the pandemic, the new venture was a way to be able to help people to look at things differently.

"When you are going out on a walk and look at scenery in a different way with a camera, you have to stop and slow down. It is quite a meaningful experience. When you just go from A to B you don't notice things. This is about showing people how to look at a scene in a different way and use their cameras."

The weekly three-hour walks will start on Friday, November 26, and run on Wednesdays and Fridays, starting at York Art Gallery and taking in city landmarks and some of the secret passageways.

It is suitable for people with any kind of camera, from a DSLR, point and shoot, smart phone or tablet camera, and is open for anyone who wants to learn the basics, or improve their skills.

Paula who has her own brand commercial photography business, moved to York more than five years ago from Harrogate where she did a number of similar tours, which were a success. She also does one-to-one teaching.

She said the idea for the photography walking tours came about because she enjoyed helping people to discover their own spark of creativity.

"Once you see that, you start seeing things with an artistic eye," she said. "It can be really rewarding. Lots of people don't think they are creative but if you are given the chance and shown how, you can be. Everyone can do it."

Paula will offer coaching in small groups on how to get more from their equipment.

Advance tickets are required and can be booked through Eventbrite at York Photo Walks.

They cost £45 and under 16s are £15 when accompanied by a paying adult.

Paula said: “It's been a mission of mine for ages to get these photo walks going, I absolutely love this city, so much beauty and it has so many subjects that can make amazing photos. Being able to pass on my knowledge, and sharing my love of photography with the residents and tourists who come to enjoy it is a dream come true."